

Semaine 51 : du 18/12/2023 au 23/12/2023



1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =

2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +1

4) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / -1

5) Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) / =

S.E.L.L.

