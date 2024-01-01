vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 01/01/2024
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 227
visites since opening : 359944
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 51 / 2023

Semaine 51 : du 18/12/2023 au 23/12/2023

1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +1
4) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / -1
5) Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) / =


PS5
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora

PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy

XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PC
EA Sports FC 24
Football Manager 2024
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/01/2024 at 11:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    douglas48 posted the 01/01/2024 at 11:17 PM
    Mario Wonder 1er des ventes en France pour la 4eme semaine consécutive

    Totalement merité il est tellement excellent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo