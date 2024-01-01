PS5 Semaine 51 : du 18/12/2023 au 23/12/2023
1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) / +1
4) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / -1
5) Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) / =
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
EA Sports FC 24
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PC
EA Sports FC 24
Football Manager 2024
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
Totalement merité il est tellement excellent