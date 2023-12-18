PS5 Semaine 49 : du 04/12/2023 au 09/12/2023
1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =
2) Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) / Nouveau
3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2
5) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (Switch) / Retour
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora
EA Sports FC 24
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
PS4
EA Sports FC 24
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
Hogwarts Legacy
XSeriesX
Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora
Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Edition Cross Gen
EA SPORTS FC 24
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
The Crew Motorfest
Grand Theft Auto V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PC
Football Manager 2024
EA Sports FC 24
