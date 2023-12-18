

Semaine 49 : du 04/12/2023 au 09/12/2023



1) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) / =

2) Avatar : Frontiers Of Pandora (PS5) / Nouveau

3) EA SPORTS FC 24 (PS5) / -1

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -2

5) Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

