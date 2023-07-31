vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 29 / 2023

Semaine 29 : du 17/07/2023 au 22/07/2023

1) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / Nouveau
2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Final Fantasy XVI
God Of War Ragnarök
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard

PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
Pikmin 4
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Les Sims 4 - VIE AU RANCH
Jagged Alliance 3 - Tactical Edition
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 07/31/2023 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    guiguif posted the 07/31/2023 at 01:31 PM
    FF16 toujours là au bout d'un mois mine de rien
    misterwhite posted the 07/31/2023 at 02:17 PM
    guiguif Wouah quel carton ce FF16 !
    guiguif posted the 07/31/2023 at 02:26 PM
    misterwhite On a connu des grosses exclues PS qui sont resté bien moins longtemps, du genre Horizon 2 et GOWR
    cyr posted the 07/31/2023 at 02:53 PM
    guiguif je vais pas dire qu'il y a pas eu beaucoup de nouveautés sur ps5 et les autres consoles, ni qu'on est en période estivale non plus. ..

    Après vu que c'est le top fr, les chiffres doivent pas volé bien haut

    Heureusement qu'il y a le demat
    guiguif posted the 07/31/2023 at 03:01 PM
    cyr Donc ça va etre l'excuse qu'on va garder si Pikmin 4 reste 1 mois dans le top ?
    douglas64 posted the 07/31/2023 at 04:44 PM
    guiguif Horizon 2 et GOWR etaient sortis a des periodes bcp plus concurrentielle que FF16, donc comparaison inadéquate
    guiguif posted the 07/31/2023 at 05:08 PM
    douglas64 le mec juste sur le site pour rabaisser les ventes de FF16 Et ça ne change rien, FF16 aurait pu jarte pour etre remplacer pour un autre jeu Switch ou le retour de GOWR, Horizon 2 ou que sais je
