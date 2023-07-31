

Semaine 29 : du 17/07/2023 au 22/07/2023



1) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / Nouveau

2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -1

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1

4) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1

5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.