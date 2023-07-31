PS5 Semaine 29 : du 17/07/2023 au 22/07/2023
1) Pikmin 4 (Switch) / Nouveau
2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / -1
4) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / -1
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour
Final Fantasy XVI
God Of War Ragnarök
Hogwarts Legacy - L'Héritage de Poudlard
PS4
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
F1 23
XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5 - Premium Edition
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
Diablo IV
XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition
Switch
Pikmin 4
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Les Sims 4 - VIE AU RANCH
Jagged Alliance 3 - Tactical Edition
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 07/31/2023 at 01:25 PM by nicolasgourry
Après vu que c'est le top fr, les chiffres doivent pas volé bien haut
Heureusement qu'il y a le demat