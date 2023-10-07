

Semaine 25 : du 19/06/2023 au 24/06/2023



1) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / Nouveau

2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -1

3) Final Fantasy XVI - Physical Deluxe Edition (PS5) / Nouveau

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

5) F1 23 (PS5) / -3

S.E.L.L.

Final Fantasy XVIFinal Fantasy XVI - Physical Deluxe EditionF1 23F1 23Hogwarts LegacyDiablo IV Pack Cross-GenDiablo IV Pack Cross-GenF1 23Diablo IVHogwarts LegacyFIFA 23GTA V - Prenium EditionThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomMario Kart 8 DeluxeNew Super Mario Bros. U DeluxeMicrosoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe EditionMinecraft Java & BedrockSTAR WARS Jedi : SurvivorLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.