vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
8
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 07/10/2023
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 201
visites since opening : 318657
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 25 / 2023

Semaine 25 : du 19/06/2023 au 24/06/2023

1) Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) / Nouveau
2) The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) / -1
3) Final Fantasy XVI - Physical Deluxe Edition (PS5) / Nouveau
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) F1 23 (PS5) / -3


PS5
Final Fantasy XVI
Final Fantasy XVI - Physical Deluxe Edition
F1 23

PS4
F1 23
Hogwarts Legacy
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen

XSeriesX
Diablo IV Pack Cross-Gen
F1 23
Diablo IV

XOne
Hogwarts Legacy
FIFA 23
GTA V - Prenium Edition

Switch
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator Premium Deluxe Edition
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
STAR WARS Jedi : Survivor

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    newtechnix
    posted the 07/10/2023 at 08:05 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    angelsduck posted the 07/10/2023 at 10:06 AM
    Une petite semaine de retard
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/10/2023 at 10:21 AM
    angelsduck sur le site SELL c'est bien la semaine 25 pour l'instant, si dans la journée il y a la semaine 26, je rajouterais ce soir par exemple.
    angelsduck posted the 07/10/2023 at 11:14 AM
    nicolasgourry Oui c'est bien la semaine 25 pour l'instant...depuis lundi dernier https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=616008347338913&set=a.587311336875281
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/10/2023 at 11:32 AM
    angelsduck je viens de voir que j'ai pas publié le top le Lundi (généralement le jour du top) 19 Juin (pour ça qu'il y a un décalage) !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo