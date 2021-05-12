Midnight Suns – 8
Swordship – 8 (indé)
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 7
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – 7
Need for Speed Unbound – 7
Evil West – 7 (indé)
Melatonin – 7 (indé)
The Devil in Me – 6
The Callisto Protocol – 5
Gungrave Gore – 4
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
tags :
posted the 12/22/2022 at 12:55 PM by nicolasgourry
en vrai c'est ce que je mettrai, avec le recul il est loin d'être mauvais
À part l'horreur technique, c'est la meilleure expérience Pokémon depuis la 6G pour moi.
Le fond est bon.
Quel gâchis pour l'immersion