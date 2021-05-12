profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
EDGE "380" : Notes / Février 2023


Midnight Suns – 8
Swordship – 8 (indé)
Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 7
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – 7
Need for Speed Unbound – 7
Evil West – 7 (indé)
Melatonin – 7 (indé)
The Devil in Me – 6
The Callisto Protocol – 5
Gungrave Gore – 4


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 7

    en vrai c'est ce que je mettrai, avec le recul il est loin d'être mauvais
    wickette

    À part l'horreur technique, c'est la meilleure expérience Pokémon depuis la 6G pour moi.
    Le fond est bon.

    Quel gâchis pour l'immersion
    trodark wickette
    Outch pour Callisto Protocol !
