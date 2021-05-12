profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
EDGE
4
Likes
Likers
name : EDGE
title :
screen name : edge
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/edge
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 12/05/2021
last update : 10/31/2022
description : Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
tags :
articles : 14
visites since opening : 52103
subscribers : 2
bloggers : 1
channel
EDGE "378" : Notes / Noël 2022


Bayonetta 3 – 9
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 8
Saturnalia – 8
Paradise Marsh – 8 (indé)
Overwatch 2 – 7
Desta : The Memories Within – 7
Signalis – 7 (indé)
Dome Keeper – 7
Vampire Survivors – 7 (indé)
A Plague Tale : Requiem – 6
Valkyrie Elysium – 6
The Diofield Chronicle – 6
The Past Within – 6 (indé)
Scorn – 5 (indé)


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/31/2022 at 03:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    gasmok2 posted the 10/31/2022 at 03:14 PM
    Juste 6 pour A Plague Tale, je trouve ça un peu dur
    ravyxxs posted the 10/31/2022 at 03:36 PM
    Overwatch 2,Requiem,Scorn mérité !

    Bayonetta 3 j'attends gentillement que YUZU soit bien mis à jour
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo