

Semaine 35 : du 29/08/2022 au 03/09/2022



1) The Last of U Part I (PS5) / Nouveau

2) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) / -1

3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

4) Mario Strikers : Battle League Football (Switch) / Retour

5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

The Last of Us Part IHorizon Forbidden WestGran Turismo 7F1 Manager 2022F1 22Saints Row Édition Day OneSaints Row Édition Day OneF1 Manager 2022Forza Horizon 5Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga CollectionF1 22Cyberpunk 2077Mario Kart 8 DeluxeMario Strikers : Battle League FootballAnimal Crossing : New HorizonsFarming Simulator 22Les SIMS 4 : Edition standardMinecraft Java & BedrockLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.