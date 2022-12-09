PS5
The Last of Us Part I
Horizon Forbidden West
Gran Turismo 7
PS4
F1 Manager 2022
F1 22
Saints Row Édition Day One
XSeriesX
Saints Row Édition Day One
F1 Manager 2022
Forza Horizon 5
XOne
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
F1 22
Cyberpunk 2077
Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Strikers : Battle League Football
Animal Crossing : New Horizons
PC
Farming Simulator 22
Les SIMS 4 : Edition standard
Minecraft Java & Bedrock
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 09/12/2022 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
"Mais je l'ai eu a 60e"
Sony a de beaux jours devant eux tout est validé par la communauté.
Tu trouves je jeu à moins de 80 euros, t'es stupide ou tu trolles?