Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
7
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 09/12/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 159
visites since opening : 250691
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 35 / 2022

Semaine 35 : du 29/08/2022 au 03/09/2022

1) The Last of U Part I (PS5) / Nouveau
2) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) / -1
3) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
4) Mario Strikers : Battle League Football (Switch) / Retour
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour


PS5
The Last of Us Part I
Horizon Forbidden West
Gran Turismo 7

PS4
F1 Manager 2022
F1 22
Saints Row Édition Day One

XSeriesX
Saints Row Édition Day One
F1 Manager 2022
Forza Horizon 5

XOne
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
F1 22
Cyberpunk 2077

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Strikers : Battle League Football
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Farming Simulator 22
Les SIMS 4 : Edition standard
Minecraft Java & Bedrock

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tsubasa23 posted the 09/12/2022 at 06:31 PM
    Et bien voila certains animaux on aboyer fort pour le prix de 80 euros c cher pour un remake mais ils ont quand même acheté donc les prochains produits seront au même prix ou plus cher à l’avenir GG
    denton posted the 09/12/2022 at 07:01 PM
    tsubasa23 ça devait boycott le jeu mais ils sont tous acheté day one on connaît.
    "Mais je l'ai eu a 60e"

    Sony a de beaux jours devant eux tout est validé par la communauté.
    fretide posted the 09/12/2022 at 07:20 PM
    denton
    Tu trouves je jeu à moins de 80 euros, t'es stupide ou tu trolles?
    denton posted the 09/12/2022 at 07:23 PM
    fretide le jeu serait sorti a 60 euros(déjà trop cher) tu l'aurait trouver a 40.je dis ça je dis rien.
    denton posted the 09/12/2022 at 07:27 PM
    Le jeu est déjà trouvable a 40 balles sur le bon coin une semaine après la sortie ça en dis long.generation fast good.a noël.je l'ai pour 20 balles en en prime je donne pas d'argent a Sony
