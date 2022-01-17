

Semaine 1 : du 03/01/2022 au 08/01/2022

TOUS



1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1

2) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / +1

3) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / +1

4) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / +1

5) Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (PS5) / Retour

S.E.L.L.

Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.