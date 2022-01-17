vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
group information
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 01/17/2022
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 125
visites since opening : 187322
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
channel
Top France / Semaine 1 / 2022

Semaine 1 : du 03/01/2022 au 08/01/2022
TOUS

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
2) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / +1
3) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / +1
4) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / +1
5) Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (PS5) / Retour


PS5
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Call of Duty : Vanguard

PS4
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Grand Theft Auto : The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

XSeriesX
Forza Horizon 5
Halo Infinite
Call of Duty : Vanguard

XOne
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Battlefield 2042

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Party Superstars
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Farming Simulator 22
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – Game Of The Year Edition
Microsoft Flight Simulator

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    tit64, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 01/17/2022 at 09:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    kujiraldine posted the 01/17/2022 at 09:50 AM
    La concurrence, c'est bon pour le marché, qu'ils disaient...
    yukilin posted the 01/17/2022 at 11:18 AM
    Ce top qui change quasi jamais
    nikolastation posted the 01/17/2022 at 11:28 AM
    Ca serait bien qu'un jour le SELL intègre les ventes en démat' aussi. J'dis ça...
    tit64 posted the 01/17/2022 at 11:32 AM
    nikolastation ce serait la même, le débat sur switch à une part importante...
    nikolastation posted the 01/17/2022 at 03:45 PM
    tit64 Yes, je me doute, mais quand on sait que le CA du démat est > au CA des ventes physiques, je me dis que ces chiffres ne valent pas grand chose...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo