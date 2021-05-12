profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
EDGE
EDGE
edge
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/edge
nicolasgourry
12/05/2021
12/31/2021
Edge est un magazine multi-format de jeu vidéo. Tous les mois, je mettrais les notes.
articles : 2
visites since opening : 5817
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
EDGE "367" : Notes / Février 2022

Couverture : Elden Ring


Dungeon Encounters – 9
Halo Infinite – 8
Unsighted – 8 (indé)
Solar Ash – 7 (indé)
The Gunk – 7 (indé)
Heavenly Bodies – 7 (indé)
The Eternal Cylinder – 7
Toem – 7 (indé)
Fight In Tight Spaces – 6 (indé)
Space Warlords Organ Trading Simulator – 6
Clockwork Aquario – 6
Battlefield 2042 – 6
Cruis’n Blast – 6
Dap – 6
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – 4


PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
    minx
    posted the 12/31/2021 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    ravyxxs posted the 12/31/2021 at 10:06 AM
    Battlefield 2042 – 6

    La blague, bien content de pas avoir mordu à leur hype tornade,hélico explosion RPG dans les airs etc...lorsqu'on a des neuronnes fonctionnels,ça passe plus se genre de mise en scène.
    azerty posted the 12/31/2021 at 10:13 AM
    La blague c'est Halo surtout.
    armando posted the 12/31/2021 at 10:31 AM
    azerty Un petit extra pour les journaleux ca fait jamais de mal

    Mais bon la réputation de Edge va prendre un coup
    churos45 posted the 12/31/2021 at 11:17 AM
    4 pour Sherlock Holmes ??? What
