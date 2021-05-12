Couverture : Elden Ring
Dungeon Encounters – 9
Halo Infinite – 8
Unsighted – 8 (indé)
Solar Ash – 7 (indé)
The Gunk – 7 (indé)
Heavenly Bodies – 7 (indé)
The Eternal Cylinder – 7
Toem – 7 (indé)
Fight In Tight Spaces – 6 (indé)
Space Warlords Organ Trading Simulator – 6
Clockwork Aquario – 6
Battlefield 2042 – 6
Cruis’n Blast – 6
Dap – 6
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – 4
PS : Les jeux "indés" sont répertorié par rapport à Steam.
posted the 12/31/2021 at 10:00 AM by nicolasgourry
La blague, bien content de pas avoir mordu à leur hype tornade,hélico explosion RPG dans les airs etc...lorsqu'on a des neuronnes fonctionnels,ça passe plus se genre de mise en scène.
Mais bon la réputation de Edge va prendre un coup