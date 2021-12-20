PS5
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
FIFA 22
PS4
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Far Cry 6
XSeriesX
Halo Infinite
Forza Horizon 5
Far Cry 6
XOne
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Battlefield 2042
Switch
Pokémon Diamant Etincelant
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
PC
Farming Simulator 22
Farming Simulator 22 - Édition Collector
Football Manager 2022
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
tags :
posted the 12/20/2021 at 09:45 AM by nicolasgourry
J'attends un DLC : L'amour est dans le près