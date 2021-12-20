

Semaine 49 : du 06/12/2021 au 11/12/2021

TOUS



1) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / =

2) FIFA 22 (PS4) / +1

3) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / -1

4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour

5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =

S.E.L.L.

Call of Duty : VanguardRatchet & Clank: Rift ApartFIFA 22FIFA 22Call of Duty : VanguardFar Cry 6Halo InfiniteForza Horizon 5Far Cry 6FIFA 22Call of Duty : VanguardBattlefield 2042Pokémon Diamant EtincelantMario Party SuperstarsMario Kart 8 DeluxeFarming Simulator 22Farming Simulator 22 - Édition CollectorFootball Manager 2022Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.