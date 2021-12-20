vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 49 / 2021

Semaine 49 : du 06/12/2021 au 11/12/2021
TOUS

1) Pokémon Diamant Etincelant (Switch) / =
2) FIFA 22 (PS4) / +1
3) Mario Party Superstars (Switch) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / Retour
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =

(4ème semaine consécutive première classe Pokemon D.E.)


PS5
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
FIFA 22

PS4
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Far Cry 6

XSeriesX
Halo Infinite
Forza Horizon 5
Far Cry 6

XOne
FIFA 22
Call of Duty : Vanguard
Battlefield 2042

Switch
Pokémon Diamant Etincelant
Mario Party Superstars
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

PC
Farming Simulator 22
Farming Simulator 22 - Édition Collector
Football Manager 2022

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    shinz0 posted the 12/20/2021 at 10:25 AM
    Farming Simulator 22, ce carton sur PC
    J'attends un DLC : L'amour est dans le près
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/20/2021 at 10:36 AM
    shinz0 Tu as raison d'autant plus que c'est la troisième semaine que le classement PC est le même.
    yukilin posted the 12/20/2021 at 11:41 AM
    Le changement c'est.... jamais
    shinz0 posted the 12/20/2021 at 11:55 AM
    nicolasgourry et en plus le jeu en e-sport marche très bien
