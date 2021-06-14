PS5
Resident Evil Village
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
FIFA 21 - Édition Next Level
PS4
FIFA 21
Biomutant
Resident Evil Village
XSeriesX
Resident Evil Village
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
XOne
Biomutant
FIFA 21
Cyberpunk 2077
Switch
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Ring Fit Adventure
Miitopia
PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Pro Cycling Manager 2021
S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
posted the 06/14/2021 at 08:50 AM by nicolasgourry