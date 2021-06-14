vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
Top France / Semaine 22 / 2021

Semaine 22 : du 31/05/2021 au 05/06/2021
TOUS


1) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) / +3
2) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / + 1
3) Miitopia (Switch) / -1
4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / +1
5) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / Retour


PS5
Resident Evil Village
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
FIFA 21 - Édition Next Level

PS4
FIFA 21
Biomutant
Resident Evil Village

XSeriesX
Resident Evil Village
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War

XOne
Biomutant
FIFA 21
Cyberpunk 2077

Switch
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Ring Fit Adventure
Miitopia

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard
Pro Cycling Manager 2021

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 06/14/2021 at 08:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    kidicarus posted the 06/14/2021 at 09:08 AM
    Tien, Tom Nook revient doucement du club med .
