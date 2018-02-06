Si tu aimes, tu casque...
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Casque VR
name : Casque VR
title : Si tu aimes, tu casque...
screen name : cvr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/cvr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 06/02/2018
last update : 06/13/2021
description : Un groupe qui parlera des jeux qui utilisent les casques VR (Réalité virtuelle).
tags :
articles : 52
visites since opening : 195690
subscribers : 5
bloggers : 1
[PC] Unplugged / Trailer





Éditeur : Vertigo Games
Développeur : Anotherway
Genre : Musique
Prévu sur PC
Date de sortie : Automne 2021
Langues : Français / Anglais / Italien / Allemand / Espagnol / Japonais / Coréen / Russe / Chinois / Espagnol.
-Oculus Quest et Oculus Quest 2-

Du air guitare avec casque de réalité virtuelle.



Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6Q0PMJqLrE
    posted the 06/13/2021 at 03:25 PM by nicolasgourry
