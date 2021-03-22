vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
Top France / Semaine 10 / 2021

Semaine 10 : du 08/03/2021 au 13/03/2021
TOUS


1) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch) / =
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
3) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / =
4) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =
5) Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Switch) / =
(5ème semaine consécutive Super Mario 3D World + B.F en première place)


PS5
Spider-Man : Miles Morales
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
Demon's Souls

PS4
The Last Of Us Part II
FIFA 21
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War

XSeriesX
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
Hitman 3

XOne
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
FIFA 21
Cyberpunk 2077

Switch
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Ring Fit Adventure

PC
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Football Manager 2021
Les Sims 4 : Édition Standard

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 03/22/2021 at 09:46 AM
    Y a pas moyen d'avoir un top 10? Histoire de voir comment ça évolue en dessous...vu qu'en haut c'est figé.
