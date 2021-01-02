

Semaine 03 : du 18/01/2021 au 23/01/2021

TOUS





1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =

2) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / =

3) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =

4) Ghost Of Tsushima (PS4) / Retour

5) Fifa 2021 (PS4) / =

S.E.L.L.

Hitman 3Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold WarSpider-Man : Miles MoralesGhost Of TsushimaFIFA 21Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold WarHitman 3Assassin's Creed ValhallaImmortals : Fenyx RisingCyberpunk 2077Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold WarFIFA 21Mario Kart 8 DeluxeRing Fit AdventureAnimal Crossing : New HorizonsFootball Manager 2021Total War : Three Kingdoms - Édition LimitéeFarming Simulator 19 – Édition PlatinumLe dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.