Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
TOP-France
6
Likes
Likers
name : TOP-France
title : vous reprendrez bien un peu de SELL.
screen name : topfr
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/topfr
official website : http://
creator : nicolasgourry
creation date : 08/26/2019
last update : 02/01/2021
description : Le top des meilleurs ventes de jeux en France. Le top est modifié le Lundi.
tags :
articles : 77
visites since opening : 129409
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Top France / Semaine 03 / 2021

Semaine 03 : du 18/01/2021 au 23/01/2021
TOUS


1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) / =
2) Ring Fit Adventure (Switch) / =
3) Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch) / =
4) Ghost Of Tsushima (PS4) / Retour
5) Fifa 2021 (PS4) / =


PS5
Hitman 3
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
Spider-Man : Miles Morales

PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima
FIFA 21
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War

XSeriesX
Hitman 3
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Immortals : Fenyx Rising

XOne
Cyberpunk 2077
Call Of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
FIFA 21

Switch
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Ring Fit Adventure
Animal Crossing : New Horizons

PC
Football Manager 2021
Total War : Three Kingdoms - Édition Limitée
Farming Simulator 19 – Édition Platinum

S.E.L.L.
Le dématérialisé n'est pas pris en compte.
    posted the 02/01/2021 at 09:50 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    xenofamicom posted the 02/01/2021 at 09:56 AM
    Le retour du goty 2020, c'est beau pt'ain
    jenicris posted the 02/01/2021 at 10:14 AM
    xenofamicom GOT?
    xenofamicom posted the 02/01/2021 at 10:17 AM
    jenicris Ben oui, c'est le seul retour de la semaine
    jenicris posted the 02/01/2021 at 10:18 AM
    xenofamicom ah oui c'est vrai.
    gally099 posted the 02/01/2021 at 10:43 AM
    xenofamicom baisse de prix forte, donc logique et mérité !
