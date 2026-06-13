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Sol Cesto : Comment STEAM a changé la vie de ce dev de JV français ?
Big Up Doc Geraud, c'est mérité



Sol Cesto : https://store.steampowered.com/app/2738490/Sol_Cesto/?l=french
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/comment-steam-a-change-la-vie-de-ce-develop
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    escobar
    posted the 06/13/2026 at 07:12 PM by suzukube
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