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micheljackson > blog
[NEOGEO] la FAQ de Plaion


La sortie AV aura bien un signal RGB et un son stéréo.
PLAION UK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJUFyC7YDY8
    tags : neo geo snk crt rgb
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    posted the 05/08/2026 at 11:22 AM by micheljackson
    comments (1)
    lautrek posted the 05/08/2026 at 11:56 AM
    Le stick sans fil pourra être utilisé en filaire
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