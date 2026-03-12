Fan de Kingdom Hearts , Tales of et Final Fantasy. J'adore aussi les animes , en particulier Saint Seiya.
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
xynot
xynot
articles : 8
visites since opening : 16343
xynot > blog
Bravely Default Remaster dispo sur PC & Xbox


Fin de l'exlu NS2 pour Bravely Default Flying Fairy HD Remaster, le jeu est dispo dés maintenant sur Xbox Series et PC avec une promo à -20% pendant une semaine.
X Square Enix FR - https://fxtwitter.com/SquareEnixFR/status/2032144336461197693?s=20
    2
    ouroboros4, link49
    posted the 03/12/2026 at 05:36 PM by xynot
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/12/2026 at 05:38 PM
    Bientôt sur Playstation sans aucun doute
    xynot posted the 03/12/2026 at 05:39 PM
    ouroboros4 oui, le contraire serait surprenant.
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/12/2026 at 05:39 PM
    xynot
    micheljackson posted the 03/12/2026 at 05:55 PM
    Bof,
    sinon pour ceux qui veulent un bon shmup à scrolling horizontal, j'ai découvert cette pépite aujourd'hui : https://store.steampowered.com/app/771070/Infinos_Gaiden/
    5120x2880 posted the 03/12/2026 at 06:07 PM
    micheljackson Pas de succès, dommage, je met dans un coin quand même merci.

    Moi c'est lui qui m'avait mis une baffe (l'originale sur PC à l'époque, vers 2009 de mémoire).
    micheljackson posted the 03/12/2026 at 06:18 PM
    5120x2880
    "pas de succès", c'est quoi ce critère de sélection ?

    Tu peux t'imposer tes propres défis sinon, finir en 1 crédit, en une vie etc
