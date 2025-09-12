accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
163
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
traveller
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
kenrock
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
yka
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
spartan1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
soulshunt
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
kikibearentongues
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
gamjys
,
opthomas
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
aozora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
rebellion
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mugimando
,
51love
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
voxen
,
siil
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
gunhedtv
,
walterwhite
,
benji54
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
johnt
,
trichejeux
,
plistter
,
varanime
,
salocin
,
giusnake
,
drockspace
,
suzukube
,
bourbon
,
orichimarugin
,
spawnini
,
xylander
,
jamrock
,
tripy73
,
ravyxxs
,
famimax
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2027
visites since opening :
5909170
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
PlayStation met en avant les grosses cartouches de 2026
Jeux Video
Alors je ne sais pas ce qui fait le plus bizarre.
Voir Halo aussi bien mis en avant dans une pub créée par Sony.
Ou ne PAS voir GTA VI dans la liste
(Report 2027 confirmé, c'est prévu)
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/09/2025 at 05:48 PM by
shanks
comments (
4
)
gat
posted
the 12/09/2025 at 05:51 PM
Quasi 20 putain de piges entre le IV et le VI
ratchet
posted
the 12/09/2025 at 05:52 PM
C’est clair que voir Halo c’est WTF
jenicris
posted
the 12/09/2025 at 05:53 PM
Pour GTA, ils ont du se dire "au cas, on sait jamais"
Halo c'est le plus bizarre
akinen
posted
the 12/09/2025 at 05:57 PM
Pragmata, RE et Saros pour moi
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Halo c'est le plus bizarre