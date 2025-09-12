profile
shanks
163
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2027
visites since opening : 5909170
shanks > blog
all
PlayStation met en avant les grosses cartouches de 2026
Jeux Video


Alors je ne sais pas ce qui fait le plus bizarre.

Voir Halo aussi bien mis en avant dans une pub créée par Sony.
Ou ne PAS voir GTA VI dans la liste


(Report 2027 confirmé, c'est prévu)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/09/2025 at 05:48 PM by shanks
    comments (4)
    gat posted the 12/09/2025 at 05:51 PM
    Quasi 20 putain de piges entre le IV et le VI
    ratchet posted the 12/09/2025 at 05:52 PM
    C’est clair que voir Halo c’est WTF
    jenicris posted the 12/09/2025 at 05:53 PM
    Pour GTA, ils ont du se dire "au cas, on sait jamais"

    Halo c'est le plus bizarre
    akinen posted the 12/09/2025 at 05:57 PM
    Pragmata, RE et Saros pour moi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo