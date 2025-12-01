profile
The Rogue Prince of Persia
name : The Rogue Prince of Persia
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Evil Empire
genre : action
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch - Switch 2
The Rogue Prince of Persia arrive sur Switch et Switch 2
Ubisoft vient d'annoncer la sortie de The Rogue Prince of Persia sur Switch et Switch 2 le 16 décembre 2025.



Le jeu sortira en 2026 sur une cartouche de jeu complète pour l'édition immortal (pas de carte clé de jeu).
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/the-rogue-prince-of-persia-sinvite-sur-switch-et-switch-2-en-decembe/
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    link49, gareauxloups
    posted the 11/12/2025 at 05:05 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    narustorm posted the 11/12/2025 at 05:18 PM
    Sa sera une carte clé de jeu sur switch 2
    suzukube posted the 11/12/2025 at 05:34 PM
    narustorm Ce n'est pas ce qu'indique le communiqué de presse concernant l'édition Immortal pour être précis.
    narustorm posted the 11/12/2025 at 06:19 PM
    suzukube OK ok de toute façon les préco ouvre bientôt, mais sa serai bien une vrai cartouche sur switch 2
