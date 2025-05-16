profile
Killer instinct Gold arrive sur Nintendo Switch Online


Bonus : le jeu tourne en 60 FPS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ujPFKjIVyo
    posted the 05/16/2025 at 07:05 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    sonilka posted the 05/16/2025 at 07:26 AM
    Pas mal. Je ne serais pas contre la venue de MI mais j'imagine que ca doit poser certains problèmes coté droit.
    zephon posted the 05/16/2025 at 08:21 AM
    sonilka MI ?
    dannystrom posted the 05/16/2025 at 08:21 AM
    Sympa
