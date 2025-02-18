profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 261
visites since opening : 317524
samsuki > blog
jeu ultime sur légendaire samouraï africain Yasuke ( steam )
Nous sommes des joueurs chevronnés, notre devoir est de soutenir les développeurs et de vivre les jeux D.E.I. qui racontent des histoires vraies

    retrostew
    posted the 02/18/2025 at 03:21 PM by samsuki
    comments (5)
    masharu posted the 02/18/2025 at 04:02 PM
    Il est sur Steam : https://store.steampowered.com/app/3272300/Yasuke_Simulator/

    (c'est une parodie pour les ceux qui sont premier degré)
    masharu posted the 02/18/2025 at 04:03 PM
    Les studio c'est HistoryAccurateDevelopers et il sort le même jour que Shadows .
    tripy73 posted the 02/18/2025 at 04:46 PM
    masharu : j'adore ce genre de jeu parodique, même le nom du développeur est un gros troll
    mibugishiden posted the 02/18/2025 at 05:57 PM
    Putain le troll
    kikoo31 posted the 02/18/2025 at 05:58 PM
    Troll ou pas c est fait par IA
