zevoodoo > blog
Phasmophobia version Console
Pour ceux que ça intéresse, Phasmophobia arrive enfin sur PS5, PSVR2 et XBOX Series le 29 Octobre !!
Visiblement il sera cross plateforme au vu de l'option déjà dispo dans les menus sur PC !
    idd
    posted the 10/18/2024 at 08:51 AM by zevoodoo
    comments (2)
    jowy14 posted the 10/18/2024 at 08:54 AM
    Il aura pris son temps, ça devait être décembre 2023 à la base
    fdestroyer posted the 10/18/2024 at 09:59 AM
    J'avoue ne pas connaître, mais je vois PSVR2 et il a faim

    ça vaut le coup? Sortie Physique?
