RE Troll...
marchand2sable
articles : 699
699
visites since opening : 1706016
1706016
marchand2sable
> blog
Votre avis sur le State of Play de ce soir
Votre avis Gamekyo tout simplement.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
kalas28
posted the 09/24/2024 at 10:39 PM by marchand2sable
marchand2sable
comments (23)
23
)
hexagg0hz
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:41 PM
Pas mal, je n’en attendais pas grand chose, bonne surprise
Par contre la PS5 Pro n’a vraiment pas beaucoup d’intérêt
kalas28
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:41 PM
il y a lunar donc meilleur conf de l'année
marchand2sable
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:42 PM
Perso j’arrive pas à croire que c’est un Dynasty Warriors qui me donne le plus envie dans un state of play.
mooplol
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:43 PM
Aucune claque pour vendre le ps5 pro, très classique. Bonne surprise ghost of toei
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:43 PM
Heureusement qu'il y a eu Ghost of Yotei car sinon c'est sans plus (et je suis gentil)
zekk
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:44 PM
Pas mal ! Pas un grand SOP mais ce reste correct.
adamjensen
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:44 PM
Il y avait deux trois trucs intéressant, mais globalement c'était de la merde. Comme d'hab quoi.
kratoszeus
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:44 PM
bien moins foutage de gueule que celui de juin. Une ludothèque très variée avec des jeux ps vr2 qui montre que Sony ne lâche pas le casque. Bordel Hitman en vr le rêve ultime. GOT 2 la cerise sur le gâteau. Au final peu de remaster / remake.
Bon sop dans l'ensemble.
kurosu
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:45 PM
Dynasty warriors le goat
soulsassassin
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:45 PM
Dégainer une cartouche ghost of tsushima 2 dans un SOP mid comme ça c'est vrmt flamber ses meilleurs cartes.... quand on voit toute les licences mise à l'image dans astro bot et quand on voit l'état des sop ça fais peur
toastinambour
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:46 PM
Moyen mais je m'attendais à pire. Hell is Us m'a bien saucé
opthomas
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:46 PM
Je dirais un solid 7/10 Ghost of Yotei étant la bonne surprise du SoP.
thekingofpop
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:48 PM
Nul, car toute façon il faudra attendre en 2025...
sino
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:48 PM
Hyper excité par Ghost Of Yotei, sur-convaincu par Dragon Age, j'ai bien mangé ; j'ai passé un bon moment.
marchale
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:49 PM
Ghost sauve le sop pour moi
7/10
kinectical
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:49 PM
Ghost 2 ne m’intéresse pas du tout a voir la vidéo aucun intérêt
fan2jeux
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:49 PM
bof
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:50 PM
kratoszeus
"Une ludothèque très variée avec des jeux ps vr2 qui montre que Sony ne lâche pas le casque." c'est surtout les tiers qui lâchent pas complètement le casque.
jenicris
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:50 PM
Je retiens que GOT2
bladagun
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:50 PM
Bah heureusement Ghost était là sinon c'était cata.
J'aimerais savoir si ça intéresse quelqu'un le Lego horizon
xylander
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:51 PM
Mieux que prévu. Pour Ubi Soft, c'est un règlement de compte ou la confirmation qu'Ubi va passer sous pavillon vert.
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:52 PM
jenicris
Pareil, je me demande surtout quel sera le planning car pour l’heure….
xylander
posted
the 09/24/2024 at 10:54 PM
Une OPA hostile va tomber sur la tronche de Ubi Soft. À voir la tête de l'action demain. Je parie à la baisse. Ça va barder.
