Gori Cuddly Carnage : une future dinguerie
Salut à tous,

Je vous partage ma dernière vidéo où j'y découvre la démo de Gori Cuddly Carnage, un jeu à mi-chemin entre Devil May Cry et Conker Bad Fur Day. Et ça promet déjà d'être une tuerie ! Je vous laisse découvrir ça !

Bon visionnage

Oniclem's - https://www.youtube.com/@Oniclems
    tags : steam demo indie ps5 gori
    posted the 08/20/2024 at 03:25 PM by oniclem
    comments (1)
    churos45 posted the 08/20/2024 at 03:56 PM
    j'avais totalement oublié ce jeu. J'avais plutôt bien aimé la démo aussi
