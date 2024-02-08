profile
THQ Nordic
8
Likers
name : THQ Nordic
profile
nicolasgourry
130
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5276
visites since opening : 8459113
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Un nouveau Darksiders en développement


Il sera développé par Gunfire Games
(Darksiders III / Remnant : From the Ashes / Remnant II)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHuefHUAX3g&t
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    yukilin, tripy73, uit, marcelpatulacci, waurius59, sorakairi86, yogfei
    posted the 08/02/2024 at 08:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/02/2024 at 08:47 PM
    marchand2sable ben dis donc quel timing!! on en entend pas parlé, tu fais article et BOUM un nouveau Darksider..........

    ............pense a faire un article sur la paix dans le monde stp
    nobleswan posted the 08/02/2024 at 09:07 PM
    Après la fin du 3 c'était impossible de s'arrêter là
    madd posted the 08/02/2024 at 09:09 PM
    Enfin putain
    churos45 posted the 08/02/2024 at 09:26 PM
    Enfin
    malroth posted the 08/02/2024 at 09:37 PM
    cool
    tanakieyoshiro posted the 08/02/2024 at 10:07 PM
    enfin darksider pour clôturer son histoire, sa serait cool d avoir tout les personnage mais je rêve un peux !!!
    maki4vel posted the 08/02/2024 at 10:42 PM
    J'ai pas fais le 3 il est comment par rapport aux 2 premiers ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo