1 [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 30,220 (243,612)

2 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 16,733 (936,936)

3 [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,654 (1,687,342)

4 [NSW] Another Code: Recollection (Nintendo, 01/19/24) – 15,741 (New)

5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,267 (5,680,781)

6 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,790 (7,673,551)

7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,788 (3,424,744)

8 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,670 (5,278,988 )

9 [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 5,581 (534,841)

10 [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 5,438 (1,161,358 )

11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,135 (5,429,917)

12 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 4,907 (99,747)

13 [PS5] The Last of Us Part II Remastered (SIE, 01/19/24) – 4,364 (New)

14 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,981 (4,213,961)

15 [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 3,847 (177,498 )

16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,732 (1,234,901)

17 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3,060 (1,944,981)

18 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,816 (1,262,600)

19 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,761 (3,517,292)

20 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,670 (293,114)

21 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,634 (1,389,791)

22 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 2,533 (2,247,144)

23 [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 2,272 (158,247)

24 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,245 (2,972,147)

25 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,085 (128,908 )

26 [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 1,929 (90,510)

27 [NSW] Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft, 01/18/24) – 1,921 (New)

28 [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 1,907 (463,194)

29 [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,786 (2,693,727)

30 [NSW] Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA, 01/12/24) – 1,710 (5,273)