Date de sortie : 11 Juillet 2024

Le contenu complet inclus dans ACE COMBAT 7 : SKIES UNKNOWN DELUXE EDITION :- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN base game- Downloadable content " Three original aircraft sets" + "Three SP missions"- Part 1 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set”- Part 2 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-01 FALKEN Set”- Part 3 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADFX-01 Morgan Set”- Part 4 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Unexpected Visitor”- Part 5 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Anchorhead Raid”- Part 6 “ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Ten Million Relief Plan”- Bonus “Music Player Mode”- Playable Aircraft F-104C -Avril-- Playable Aircraft F-4E Phantom II- Three popular aircraft skins from the past series- 8 popular emblems of the past series