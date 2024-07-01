accueil
Jeux Vidéo
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Epic games
Quelle est la formule magique pour utiliser une dualsense sur l'Epic game store ?
Sur Steam, aucun soucis.
Si quelqu'un à la soluce, un grand merci d'avance.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/07/2024 at 01:07 PM by
maximo
comments (
9
)
cliana
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 01:15 PM
As-tu essayé en important tes jeux Epic sur Steam ?
jf17
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 01:24 PM
comme te dis Cliana, ou alors ds4winsows
maximo
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 01:28 PM
Oui. Même en important les jeux, on passe toujours par le launcher d'Epic.
Je ne comprends pas Epic à ce niveau là. Ne pas avoir le choix de la manette.
kaosium
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 01:46 PM
J'ai réussi en branchant la manette a un port usb de mon pc
.
maximo
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 01:50 PM
kaosium
dans ce cas, on est obligé de jouer en filaire. J'ai essayé avec le câble, et j'ai eu des coupures de son.
kaosium
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 02:10 PM
maximo
Oui en filaire par contre tu as les touche de la manette xbox mais ca marche.
saigo
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 02:43 PM
maximo
J'ai essayé avec le câble, et j'ai eu des coupures de son.
Le PC considère parfois la manette PS comme un haut-parleur. Click sur le petit icone du haut parleur sur ta barre de tâche et assure toi que ce n'est pas la manette qui est sélectionné comme sortie audio.
maximo
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 03:40 PM
jf17
merci. Ds4 windows ok.
maximo
posted
the 01/07/2024 at 03:41 PM
saigo
de ce côté, tout est ok.
