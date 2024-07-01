profile
Epic games
Quelle est la formule magique pour utiliser une dualsense sur l'Epic game store ?
Sur Steam, aucun soucis.
Si quelqu'un à la soluce, un grand merci d'avance.
    posted the 01/07/2024 at 01:07 PM by maximo
    comments (9)
    cliana posted the 01/07/2024 at 01:15 PM
    As-tu essayé en important tes jeux Epic sur Steam ?
    jf17 posted the 01/07/2024 at 01:24 PM
    comme te dis Cliana, ou alors ds4winsows
    maximo posted the 01/07/2024 at 01:28 PM
    Oui. Même en important les jeux, on passe toujours par le launcher d'Epic.
    Je ne comprends pas Epic à ce niveau là. Ne pas avoir le choix de la manette.
    kaosium posted the 01/07/2024 at 01:46 PM
    J'ai réussi en branchant la manette a un port usb de mon pc .
    maximo posted the 01/07/2024 at 01:50 PM
    kaosium dans ce cas, on est obligé de jouer en filaire. J'ai essayé avec le câble, et j'ai eu des coupures de son.
    kaosium posted the 01/07/2024 at 02:10 PM
    maximo Oui en filaire par contre tu as les touche de la manette xbox mais ca marche.
    saigo posted the 01/07/2024 at 02:43 PM
    maximo J'ai essayé avec le câble, et j'ai eu des coupures de son.

    Le PC considère parfois la manette PS comme un haut-parleur. Click sur le petit icone du haut parleur sur ta barre de tâche et assure toi que ce n'est pas la manette qui est sélectionné comme sortie audio.
    maximo posted the 01/07/2024 at 03:40 PM
    jf17 merci. Ds4 windows ok.
    maximo posted the 01/07/2024 at 03:41 PM
    saigo de ce côté, tout est ok.
