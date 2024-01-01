profile
Jeux Vidéo
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Backrooms??
Hello, une âme charitable pour m'expliquer ce qu'est le jeu Backrooms? Je comprends ap si c'est un free to play, un truc online... y'a un solo? Ca à l'air ouf comme ça.
Merci et bonne année!
    posted the 01/01/2024 at 06:38 PM by seb84
