Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 47
visites since opening : 70037
The Unofficial Mario Collection.
Je termine l'année en beauté avec une mario collection avec 10 vues différente !

J'ai sué des fesses sur C4D pour avoir ce rendu !

Assez content du résultat

    posted the 12/30/2023 at 06:46 PM by chataigne
    crazycrash posted the 12/30/2023 at 07:19 PM
    C'est vraiment super propre. Il y aurait une possibilité de récupérer ton travail ?
    Et d'avoir la même chose pour chez soi ?
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/30/2023 at 07:28 PM
    J'aizu modeur christe!!!

    Alors la respect, chapeau bas
    skk posted the 12/30/2023 at 08:34 PM
    Est-ce que tu eux expliquer en quoi ça consiste?
    C'est utilisable sur un PC?
    minbox posted the 12/30/2023 at 09:20 PM
    ??
