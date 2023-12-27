profile
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
GOTY Indé? A la découverte de Bramble : The Mountain King
L'une des perles de l'année, à découvrir !

Bon visionnage

La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    posted the 12/27/2023 at 09:51 AM by obi69
    comments (3)
    shadowjago posted the 12/27/2023 at 10:36 AM
    Salut ,
    J’ai adoré l’ambiance .
    Graphiquement il est très beau .
    Excellent jeu !
    obi69 posted the 12/27/2023 at 11:15 AM
    shadowjago effectivement, j'ai bien aimé aussi. Merci pour ton commentaire !
    madmovies posted the 12/27/2023 at 11:38 AM
    Pour moi un des GOTY indé de l'année avec GRIS, j'ai pas hésité a faire un second run
