What is a wave without the ocean ? A beginning without an end ? They are different, but they go together. Now you go among the stars, and I fall among the sand. We are different. But we go together.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
netero
5
Likes
Likers
netero
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15
visites since opening : 21099
netero > blog
[ Choix manettes ]Tablette samsung SMT500
Coucouille.

Alors je possède déjà la tablette.

Voulant me prendre un 5900x en proco ( cimer mais le 5800X3D a 330 qui ne bouge pas ). Pouvant oc quand même, 12 coeurs pour stream efficacement, 64 mo de cache,...

Et vu que je vais opter pour une 6600 ou 6750 xt.

Cela voudra donc dire que j'aurais accès AMD link ( anciennement j'avais ma vega 56 ).

BREF.

Je me demandais : Quelle manette pour me connecter sur ma tablette et jouer peinard dans le lit ?

Je suis tombé sur ca :

[url]http://www.amazon.fr/Mcbazel-Bluetooth-%C3%A9tirement-contr%C3%B4leur-t%C3%A9lescopique/dp/B07P8D1MXH/ref=sr_1_1?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=396MY71P2A24U&keywords=Ipega+PG-9083S&qid=1703522236&sprefix=ipega+pg-9083s%2Caps%2C93&sr=8-1[url]

Ca vaut quoi ?

Merci d'avance pour vos retours / choix de manettes.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/25/2023 at 04:56 PM by netero
    comments (1)
    netero posted the 12/25/2023 at 05:36 PM
    Erf, apparemment c'est la seule pour l'instant.

    C'est celle ci la tablette : https://www.amazon.fr/Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-A7-WiFi/dp/B08DRVHP65/ref=sr_1_10?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=T2TGMP6QCHST&keywords=samsung+tab+a7&qid=1703525260&sprefix=samsung+tab+a+7%2Caps%2C79&sr=8-10&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.49fccda8-a887-4188-817b-b9a64bb30e43
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo