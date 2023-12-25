Coucouille.
Alors je possède déjà la tablette.
Voulant me prendre un 5900x en proco ( cimer mais le 5800X3D a 330 qui ne bouge pas ). Pouvant oc quand même, 12 coeurs pour stream efficacement, 64 mo de cache,...
Et vu que je vais opter pour une 6600 ou 6750 xt.
Cela voudra donc dire que j'aurais accès AMD link ( anciennement j'avais ma vega 56 ).
BREF.
Je me demandais : Quelle manette pour me connecter sur ma tablette et jouer peinard dans le lit ?
Je suis tombé sur ca :
[url]http://www.amazon.fr/Mcbazel-Bluetooth-%C3%A9tirement-contr%C3%B4leur-t%C3%A9lescopique/dp/B07P8D1MXH/ref=sr_1_1?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=396MY71P2A24U&keywords=Ipega+PG-9083S&qid=1703522236&sprefix=ipega+pg-9083s%2Caps%2C93&sr=8-1[url]
Ca vaut quoi ?
Merci d'avance pour vos retours / choix de manettes.
C'est celle ci la tablette : https://www.amazon.fr/Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-A7-WiFi/dp/B08DRVHP65/ref=sr_1_10?__mk_fr_FR=%C3%85M%C3%85%C5%BD%C3%95%C3%91&crid=T2TGMP6QCHST&keywords=samsung+tab+a7&qid=1703525260&sprefix=samsung+tab+a+7%2Caps%2C79&sr=8-10&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.49fccda8-a887-4188-817b-b9a64bb30e43