zboubi480 > blog
Le saviez-vous...
80% des "gamers" sur ce site, et souvent les plus virulents, n'ont pas de PlayStation 5, pas de Xbox Series, pas de Switch, peut etre un vieux PC et pas d'écran 4K
    posted the 11/01/2023 at 07:20 PM by zboubi480
    comments (8)
    famimax posted the 11/01/2023 at 07:31 PM
    Et pas d'internet aussi, et certain même pas d'électricité
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/01/2023 at 07:38 PM
    Ton pseudo c'est...zboub ?

    OK.
    kenpokan posted the 11/01/2023 at 07:49 PM
    Et t'en as qui passe leurs journées à compter et se palucher sur les exclus, mais ils ne jouent à presque rien.
    zboubi480 posted the 11/01/2023 at 08:09 PM
    kenpokan mais tellement......ou alors sur YouTube
    kenpokan posted the 11/01/2023 at 08:15 PM
    zboubi480 ou alors sur YouTube

    Il y en a quelques-uns ici et tous dans la même secte
    keiku posted the 11/01/2023 at 08:18 PM
    Sachant qu'il te suffit de ne pas jouer sur mobile pour être gamer
    akinen posted the 11/01/2023 at 09:34 PM
    Y’a eu un sondage sur l’honneur ou sur le serial number sur gamekyo? J’étais pas au courant!
    zevoodoo posted the 11/01/2023 at 10:28 PM
    Le fafafaviez vous, le Faviez vous !
    (Réf pour les anciens :hihi
