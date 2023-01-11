accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Le saviez-vous...
80% des "gamers" sur ce site, et souvent les plus virulents, n'ont pas de PlayStation 5, pas de Xbox Series, pas de Switch, peut etre un vieux PC et pas d'écran 4K
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/01/2023 at 07:20 PM by zboubi480
zboubi480
comments (8)
8
)
famimax
posted
the 11/01/2023 at 07:31 PM
Et pas d'internet aussi, et certain même pas d'électricité
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 11/01/2023 at 07:38 PM
Ton pseudo c'est...zboub ?
OK.
kenpokan
posted
the 11/01/2023 at 07:49 PM
Et t'en as qui passe leurs journées à compter et se palucher sur les exclus, mais ils ne jouent à presque rien.
zboubi480
posted
the 11/01/2023 at 08:09 PM
kenpokan
mais tellement......ou alors sur YouTube
kenpokan
posted
the 11/01/2023 at 08:15 PM
zboubi480
ou alors sur YouTube
Il y en a quelques-uns ici
et tous dans la même secte
keiku
posted
the 11/01/2023 at 08:18 PM
Sachant qu'il te suffit de ne
pas
jouer sur mobile pour être gamer
akinen
posted
the 11/01/2023 at 09:34 PM
Y’a eu un sondage sur l’honneur ou sur le serial number sur gamekyo? J’étais pas au courant!
zevoodoo
posted
the 11/01/2023 at 10:28 PM
Le fafafaviez vous, le Faviez vous !
(Réf pour les anciens :hihi
OK.
Il y en a quelques-uns ici et tous dans la même secte
(Réf pour les anciens :hihi