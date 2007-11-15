profile
name : Assassin's Creed
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : action-aventure
european release date : 11/15/2007
us release date : 10/31/2007
japanese release date : 10/31/2007
other versions : PC - Nintendo DS - Xbox 360
De AC1 à AC Mirage, qu'est-il arrivé à Assassin's Creed ?


Une vidéo incroyable qui revient sur la série Assassin's Creed, un des plus gros succès du jeu vidéo français ! Un YouTuber qui deviendra grand, à noter dans votre liste des YouTuber à suivre !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/comment-la-saga-assassins-creed-a-revolutionne-le-jeu-video/
    tags : ubisoft découverte assassin's creed retrospective youtuber suzukube french gaming vidéo de qualité
    posted the 10/12/2023 at 09:24 AM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 10/12/2023 at 09:25 AM
    PS : J'aime trop Assassin's Creed Liberation et je l'adorais trop sur ma PS Vita
    osiris67 posted the 10/12/2023 at 11:33 AM
    La question c est plutot qu est il arrivé a Ubisoft.
    cailloudanslagodasse posted the 10/12/2023 at 12:53 PM
    osiris67 Pour les faits récent : https://www.liberation.fr/culture/jeux-video/affaire-ubisoft-cinq-gardes-a-vue-dans-le-cadre-dune-enquete-pour-agressions-et-harcelements-sexuels-20231004_HS6Z3IPLHNGKZEPBZEM3W5WHRU/

    Pour sa gestion :

    https://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1723861/ubisoft-faut-il-s-inquieter-enquete-au-coeur-du-modele-economique-du-geant-francais.htm

    Si t'as le temps de lire et pour résumer : Bad News + Bad Gestion =

    https://youtu.be/X4KNk3qiEHs?t=5
    osiris67 posted the 10/12/2023 at 01:11 PM
    Triste déchéance, y a encore quelques année c etait un bon studio assez creatif.
