name :
Assassin's Creed
platform :
PlayStation 3
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action-aventure
european release date :
11/15/2007
us release date :
10/31/2007
japanese release date :
10/31/2007
other versions :
PC
-
Nintendo DS
-
Xbox 360
suzukube
De AC1 à AC Mirage, qu'est-il arrivé à Assassin's Creed ?
Une vidéo incroyable qui revient sur la série Assassin's Creed, un des plus gros succès du jeu vidéo français ! Un YouTuber qui deviendra grand, à noter dans votre liste des YouTuber à suivre !
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/comment-la-saga-assassins-creed-a-revolutionne-le-jeu-video/
ubisoft
découverte
assassin's creed
retrospective
youtuber
suzukube
french gaming
vidéo de qualité
posted the 10/12/2023 at 09:24 AM by
suzukube
comments (
4
)
suzukube
posted
the 10/12/2023 at 09:25 AM
PS : J'aime trop Assassin's Creed Liberation et je l'adorais trop sur ma PS Vita
osiris67
posted
the 10/12/2023 at 11:33 AM
La question c est plutot qu est il arrivé a Ubisoft.
cailloudanslagodasse
posted
the 10/12/2023 at 12:53 PM
osiris67
Pour les faits récent :
https://www.liberation.fr/culture/jeux-video/affaire-ubisoft-cinq-gardes-a-vue-dans-le-cadre-dune-enquete-pour-agressions-et-harcelements-sexuels-20231004_HS6Z3IPLHNGKZEPBZEM3W5WHRU/
Pour sa gestion :
https://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/1723861/ubisoft-faut-il-s-inquieter-enquete-au-coeur-du-modele-economique-du-geant-francais.htm
Si t'as le temps de lire et pour résumer : Bad News + Bad Gestion =
https://youtu.be/X4KNk3qiEHs?t=5
osiris67
posted
the 10/12/2023 at 01:11 PM
Triste déchéance, y a encore quelques année c etait un bon studio assez creatif.
citer un membre
