profile
Jeux Vidéo
276
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
obi69
22
Likes
Likers
obi69
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 909
visites since opening : 1273114
obi69 > blog
all
Une découverte très originale
Chants of Senaar : une démo très sympa et originale que je découvre en Live.

Mélange d'aventure et d'énigmes ou le langage est au centre des mécaniques.

Bon visionnage

La chaîne collective - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjdqEvta6ds
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/23/2023 at 06:38 PM by obi69
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo