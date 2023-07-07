1 [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 55,339 (New)

2 [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 37,763 (373,790)

3 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 26,089 (1,723,314)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,244 (5,354,788 )

5 [NSW] Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Capcom, 06/30/23) – 8,373 (New)

6 [NSW] 9 R.I.P. (Idea Factory, 06/29/23) – 8,080 (New)

7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,241 (3,178,847)

8 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,925 (1,114,248 )

9 [NSW] Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch (Falcom, 06/29/23) – 5,845 (New)

10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,341 (5,225,169)

11 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,329 (3,410,392)

12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,250 (4,048,685)

13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,010 (5,063,467)

14 [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4,765 (41,850)

15 [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Gotopazu Story (MAGES., 06/29/23) – 4,609 (New)

16 [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4,298 (29,682)

17 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,929 (2,220,071)

18 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,737 (1,254,444)

19 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,390 (7,487,592)

20 [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 3,320 (New)

21 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3,1923 (454,370)

22 [NSW] Xicatrice (Nippon Ichi Software, 06/29/23) – 2,334 (New)

23 [NSW] Ikaruga (Pikii, 06/30/23) – 2,192 (New)

24 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,173 (1,163,262)

25 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,106 (1,133,242)

26 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,023 (1,271,956)

27 [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 1,961 (33,777)

28 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,896 (2,887,680)

29 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,728 (1,038,516)

30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,641 (186,362)