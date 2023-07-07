1 [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (Spike Chunsoft, 06/30/23) – 55,339 (New)
2 [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 37,763 (373,790)
3 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 26,089 (1,723,314)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,244 (5,354,788 )
5 [NSW] Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Capcom, 06/30/23) – 8,373 (New)
6 [NSW] 9 R.I.P. (Idea Factory, 06/29/23) – 8,080 (New)
7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 7,241 (3,178,847)
8 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,925 (1,114,248 )
9 [NSW] Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch (Falcom, 06/29/23) – 5,845 (New)
10 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 5,341 (5,225,169)
11 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,329 (3,410,392)
12 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,250 (4,048,685)
13 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,010 (5,063,467)
14 [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4,765 (41,850)
15 [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Gotopazu Story (MAGES., 06/29/23) – 4,609 (New)
16 [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 4,298 (29,682)
17 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,929 (2,220,071)
18 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,737 (1,254,444)
19 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3,390 (7,487,592)
20 [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 3,320 (New)
21 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3,1923 (454,370)
22 [NSW] Xicatrice (Nippon Ichi Software, 06/29/23) – 2,334 (New)
23 [NSW] Ikaruga (Pikii, 06/30/23) – 2,192 (New)
24 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,173 (1,163,262)
25 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,106 (1,133,242)
26 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,023 (1,271,956)
27 [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 1,961 (33,777)
28 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,896 (2,887,680)
29 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,728 (1,038,516)
30 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,641 (186,362)
Kirby les mondes oubliés s'approche de la sortie mais en ayant dépassé le million.
l'effet Zelda 2 commence a s'estomper sur le zelda qui est sorti du top 10 et se retrouve à la 17 ème place. On peut penser qu'on le reverra remonter vers la fin d'année pour les fêtes.
Everybody 1-2 Switch se plante comme prévu, c'est un jeu inadapté au Japon car nécessitant du monde et donc de la place pour autant même en occident je doute d'un quelconque succès
Ikaruga se rappelle aux gamers avec un tout petit score de 2 192 exemplaires vendus.