Koei Tecmo
Koei Tecmo
http://www.tecmo.co.jp
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Leak] Fate/Samurai Remnant / Gameplay + Date (Jap)




Éditeur : Koei Tecmo
Développeur : Omega Force
Genre : Action/RPG
Prévu sur PC/PS5/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : 28 Septembre 2023 (Japon)

Une collaboration avec TYPE-MOON et Aniplex

Site officiel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lezB6XF9ano
    posted the 06/20/2023 at 07:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    yanssou posted the 06/20/2023 at 07:31 AM
    Pas mal
