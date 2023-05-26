-1 Seule nouveauté cette semaine qui entre à la 13ème place

-Plus aucun jeu PS5 mais approche de grosse franchises FF16 et SF6

-Reste 2 jeux PS4: Hogwarts et RE4



TOP JAPON

1 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 247,689 (1,367,191)

2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,264 (5,301,742)

3 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,520 (2,189,691)

4 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,573 (5,034,295)

5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,507 (3,141,460)

6 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 5,360 (432,149)

7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,709 (5,195,387)

8 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,658 (4,019,351)

9 [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 4,515 (1,081,447)

10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,422 (1,081,447)

11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,378 (1,233,760)

12 [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 2,929 (41,231)

13 [NSW] Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch (Idea Factory, 05/18/23) – 2,518 (New)

14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,438 (7,469,324)

15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,234 (3,389,711)

16 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,211 (1,151,151)

17 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,130 (1,259,647)

18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,935 (1,121,191)

19 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,664 (1,028,864)

20 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,628 (2,877,536)

21 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,313 (177,377)

22 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,291 (2,407,098 )

23 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,276 (1,292,651)

24 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,241 (63,680)

25 [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 1,181 (24,703)

26 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 1,143 (326,845)

27 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,096 (898,943)

28 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1,041 (48,493)

29 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,037 (2,151,077)

30 [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 1,027 (133,458 )