TOP 30 Japon
-1 Seule nouveauté cette semaine qui entre à la 13ème place
-Plus aucun jeu PS5 mais approche de grosse franchises FF16 et SF6
-Reste 2 jeux PS4: Hogwarts et RE4

TOP JAPON
1 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 247,689 (1,367,191)
2 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,264 (5,301,742)
3 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7,520 (2,189,691)
4 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,573 (5,034,295)
5 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,507 (3,141,460)
6 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 5,360 (432,149)
7 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 4,709 (5,195,387)
8 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,658 (4,019,351)
9 [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 4,515 (1,081,447)
10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,422 (1,081,447)
11 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3,378 (1,233,760)
12 [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 2,929 (41,231)
13 [NSW] Wand of Fortune R for Nintendo Switch (Idea Factory, 05/18/23) – 2,518 (New)
14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,438 (7,469,324)
15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,234 (3,389,711)
16 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,211 (1,151,151)
17 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,130 (1,259,647)
18 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,935 (1,121,191)
19 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,664 (1,028,864)
20 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,628 (2,877,536)
21 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,313 (177,377)
22 [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1,291 (2,407,098 )
23 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,276 (1,292,651)
24 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1,241 (63,680)
25 [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 1,181 (24,703)
26 [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 1,143 (326,845)
27 [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1,096 (898,943)
28 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1,041 (48,493)
29 [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18 ) – 1,037 (2,151,077)
30 [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 1,027 (133,458 )
    posted the 05/26/2023 at 09:31 AM by newtechnix
    comments (5)
    cyr posted the 05/26/2023 at 10:01 AM
    A noter que selon Sony, le marché Jap représente le deuxième meilleur marché pour eux....
    J'imagine même pas la gueule du troisième marché, ni des autres..
    zmaragdus posted the 05/26/2023 at 10:12 AM
    J'ai une question les gars.

    Est-ce que Nintendo touche quelque chose quand un éditeur vend un jeu. Parce que si le classement, c'est que de la Switch, Nintendo doit etre riche non ?
    lalisa posted the 05/26/2023 at 10:22 AM
    Microsoft a toujours ses 2 jeux Minecraft dans le classement. Sony est inexistant incompréhensible.
    newtechnix posted the 05/26/2023 at 10:23 AM
    cyr Il faut voir cela comme de la communication, si ils disaient "le marché Japonais OSEF" déjà cela serait mal perçu au Japon mais en plus le signal serait très mauvais pour convaincre les tiers Japonais.
    Sony maintenant se focalise sur des jeux forts avec une aura à l'international: FF, RE, MGS, MH

    zmaragdus Evidemment, ils touchent des royalties sur chaque jeu vendu genre 10/15% de chaque vendus
    darkshao posted the 05/26/2023 at 10:59 AM
    zmaragdus oui il touche un peu, au même niveau de ce que touche Sony ou Microsoft sur leurs supports respectifs.
    après 18 jeux (+ pokemon) sont de Nintendo eux même (soit 2/3), donc les tiers comptent peu dans la recette totale.
