profile
Final Fantasy XVI
27
Likers
name : Final Fantasy XVI
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5809
visites since opening : 9126802
guiguif > blog
all
Final Fantasy XVI: Nouvel Artwork
Pour la couv du prochain Game Informer
Art realisé par Square Enix Image Studio Division



    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    draer, siliverin, tripy73
    posted the 05/16/2023 at 09:11 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    sora78 posted the 05/16/2023 at 09:15 PM
    shambala93 posted the 05/16/2023 at 09:35 PM
    Magnifique !
    wickette posted the 05/16/2023 at 09:45 PM
    pfiouu

    ça parle de mauvaise D.A. ou de "GoT like"..mais il y a toujours cette touche squenix
    bogsnake posted the 05/16/2023 at 10:04 PM
    Classe!
    keiku posted the 05/16/2023 at 10:11 PM
    wickette ça parle de mauvaise D.A. ou de "GoT like"..mais il y a toujours cette touche squenix

    la touche square enix c'était plutot ca pour moi

    https://ff7.fr/screen/index3.png

    pas très joli mais tellement bon
    siliverin posted the 05/16/2023 at 10:13 PM
    Classe les Artwork !
    Mais je sais pas pourquoi je trouve l'enfant un peu bizarre.....
    rbz posted the 05/16/2023 at 10:15 PM
    Wow c'est bien moulant tout ça . Je préfère sa tenue quand il a 20 piges, la j'aime pas du tout depuis le début. Ça me rappel trop velvet crow dans les couleurs en plus.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo