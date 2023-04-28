profile
Un message d'erreur étonnant sur Star Wars Survivor
C'est une première !




Quelqu'un a un contexte ? C'est la version PC ?
Jedi Survivor - .
    tags : star wars
    posted the 04/28/2023 at 06:23 PM by dormir13hparjour
    comments (8)
    guiguif posted the 04/28/2023 at 06:28 PM
    Ah ouais quand meme, au lieu de corriger le probleme avant la sortie, les mecs te previennent
    shanks posted the 04/28/2023 at 06:30 PM
    On dirait que le mec a glitch et a atteint un endroit trop rapidement pour ses compétences.
    gaeon posted the 04/28/2023 at 06:46 PM
    Impressionnant. Si on veut voir ça positivement : C'est une délicate attention je trouve. Par contre ça fait un peu genre qu'ils ont rushés la phase de bêta test et donc anticipé le truc
    tripy73 posted the 04/28/2023 at 06:53 PM
    Difficile de savoir si c'est une version PC, la touche A s'adaptant selon la manette que tu connectes (A pour la manette Xbox et X pour celle de Sony). Tu as le lien d'où provient l'image ?
    wilhelm posted the 04/28/2023 at 07:03 PM
    EA ne déçoit jamais.
    testament posted the 04/28/2023 at 07:15 PM
    Encore un jeu qui va camper 1 an dans ma Wishlist.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/28/2023 at 07:16 PM
    A fortiori original.
    opthomas posted the 04/28/2023 at 07:52 PM
    shanks J'ai pensé la même chose mdr y a déjà des gens qui font du Glitch speedrun

    testament Le Bloc en sera satisfait certainement
