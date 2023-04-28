La semaine dernière a été assez pauvre en résultat malgré qu'on a eu droit à plusieurs sorties:
1 [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 13,490 (New)
2 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 7,658 (392,645)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,527 (4,998,901)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,416 (5,250,971)
5 [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 6,342 (58,717)
6 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,039 (3,991,533)
7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,838 (3,112,005)
8 [NSW] Cuphead (Superdeluxe Games, 04/20/23) – 4,085 (New)
9 [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3,860 (124,496)
10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,789 (1,060,179)
11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,745 (5,169,086)
12 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,875 (55,536)
13 [NSW] AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut (Acquire, 04/20/23) – 2,862 (New)
14 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,741 (1,214,095)
15 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,582 (2,163,849)
16 [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 2,460 (123,680)
17 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,153 (3,377,826)
18 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,050 (7,457,842)
19 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,875 (2,867,701)
20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,752 (1,111,595)
21 [NSW] Arcana of Paradise: The Tower (Shueisha Games, 04/20/23) – 1,698 (New)
22 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1,660 (41,504)
23 [PS4] AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut (Acquire, 04/20/23) – 1,593 (New)
24 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 1,546 (168,126)
25 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,430 (170,128 )
26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,398 (1,018,030)
27 [PS5] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/20/23) – 1,391 (New)
28 [PS4] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 1,378 (9,249)
29 [NSW] Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Chorus Worldwide, 04/20/23) – 1,369 (New)
30 [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (Compile Heart, 04/13/23) – 1,364 (6,775)
Bonus Capcom vient d'annoncer que Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection volume 1 & volume 2 ont atteins la barre du million dans le monde. Un score encourageant pour capcom dans l'optique de sortir un nouvel opus du gentil petit robot bleu
Mais mea culpa c'est un studio indépendant qui ne fait pas partie des Microsoft Games Studio