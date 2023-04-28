profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
newtechnix
10
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 253
visites since opening : 361864
newtechnix > blog
Top 30 et plusieurs sorties
La semaine dernière a été assez pauvre en résultat malgré qu'on a eu droit à plusieurs sorties:

1 [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 13,490 (New)
2 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 7,658 (392,645)
3 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,527 (4,998,901)
4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,416 (5,250,971)
5 [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 6,342 (58,717)
6 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,039 (3,991,533)
7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,838 (3,112,005)
8 [NSW] Cuphead (Superdeluxe Games, 04/20/23) – 4,085 (New)
9 [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3,860 (124,496)
10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,789 (1,060,179)
11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,745 (5,169,086)
12 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,875 (55,536)
13 [NSW] AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut (Acquire, 04/20/23) – 2,862 (New)
14 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,741 (1,214,095)
15 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,582 (2,163,849)
16 [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 2,460 (123,680)
17 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,153 (3,377,826)
18 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,050 (7,457,842)
19 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,875 (2,867,701)
20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,752 (1,111,595)
21 [NSW] Arcana of Paradise: The Tower (Shueisha Games, 04/20/23) – 1,698 (New)
22 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1,660 (41,504)
23 [PS4] AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut (Acquire, 04/20/23) – 1,593 (New)
24 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 1,546 (168,126)
25 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,430 (170,128 )
26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,398 (1,018,030)
27 [PS5] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/20/23) – 1,391 (New)
28 [PS4] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 1,378 (9,249)
29 [NSW] Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Chorus Worldwide, 04/20/23) – 1,369 (New)
30 [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (Compile Heart, 04/13/23) – 1,364 (6,775)

Bonus Capcom vient d'annoncer que Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection volume 1 & volume 2 ont atteins la barre du million dans le monde. Un score encourageant pour capcom dans l'optique de sortir un nouvel opus du gentil petit robot bleu
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/28/2023 at 07:34 AM by newtechnix
    comments (4)
    lalisa posted the 04/28/2023 at 07:47 AM
    Microsoft qui a deux jeux dans le top 10.
    newtechnix posted the 04/28/2023 at 08:04 AM
    lalisa 3 jeux
    lalisa posted the 04/28/2023 at 08:10 AM
    newtechnix 2 vu que Legends y est 2 fois.
    newtechnix posted the 04/28/2023 at 09:17 AM
    lalisa bah en fait je comptais également Cuphead

    Mais mea culpa c'est un studio indépendant qui ne fait pas partie des Microsoft Games Studio
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo