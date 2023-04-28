La semaine dernière a été assez pauvre en résultat malgré qu'on a eu droit à plusieurs sorties:



1 [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 13,490 (New)

2 [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 7,658 (392,645)

3 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 7,527 (4,998,901)

4 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,416 (5,250,971)

5 [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 6,342 (58,717)

6 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,039 (3,991,533)

7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 5,838 (3,112,005)

8 [NSW] Cuphead (Superdeluxe Games, 04/20/23) – 4,085 (New)

9 [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 3,860 (124,496)

10 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3,789 (1,060,179)

11 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 3,745 (5,169,086)

12 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,875 (55,536)

13 [NSW] AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut (Acquire, 04/20/23) – 2,862 (New)

14 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,741 (1,214,095)

15 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,582 (2,163,849)

16 [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 2,460 (123,680)

17 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,153 (3,377,826)

18 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2,050 (7,457,842)

19 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1,875 (2,867,701)

20 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1,752 (1,111,595)

21 [NSW] Arcana of Paradise: The Tower (Shueisha Games, 04/20/23) – 1,698 (New)

22 [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1,660 (41,504)

23 [PS4] AKIBA’S TRIP: Undead & Undressed Director’s Cut (Acquire, 04/20/23) – 1,593 (New)

24 [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 1,546 (168,126)

25 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1,430 (170,128 )

26 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1,398 (1,018,030)

27 [PS5] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/20/23) – 1,391 (New)

28 [PS4] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 1,378 (9,249)

29 [NSW] Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Chorus Worldwide, 04/20/23) – 1,369 (New)

30 [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (Compile Heart, 04/13/23) – 1,364 (6,775)



Bonus Capcom vient d'annoncer que Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection volume 1 & volume 2 ont atteins la barre du million dans le monde. Un score encourageant pour capcom dans l'optique de sortir un nouvel opus du gentil petit robot bleu