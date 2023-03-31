profile
PlatinumGames
43
Likers
name : PlatinumGames
official website : http://www.platinumgames.co.jp/
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4708
visites since opening : 7050386
nicolasgourry > blog
all
PlatinumGames donne rendez-vous demain


|◤ Beep-Boop !! ◢|| PlatinumGames a quelque chose de spécial dans notre manche. Gardez les yeux ouverts pour demain #PlatinumGames
https://twitter.com/platinumgames/status/1641659817621336066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Demain nous sommes le 1er Avril, je dis ça comme ça.
Attention car Sol Cresta avait été annoncé un 1 er Avril, c'était un poisson, mais le jeu est quand même sortie.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/31/2023 at 12:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    shinz0 posted the 03/31/2023 at 12:06 PM
    Demain 1er avril
    e3ologue posted the 03/31/2023 at 12:06 PM
    Merci PG et nicolasgourry de nous rappeler la belle journée de demain
    azerty posted the 03/31/2023 at 12:19 PM
    Début de l'année fiscale au Japon
    5120x2880 posted the 03/31/2023 at 12:46 PM
    Shinz0 Ne révèle pas
    jf17 posted the 03/31/2023 at 01:04 PM
    La journée de demain va être longue
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/31/2023 at 01:04 PM
    shinz0 5120x2880
    J'ai précisé dès la publication de mon article
    "Demain nous sommes le 1er Avril, je dis ça comme ça."
    kidicarus posted the 03/31/2023 at 01:10 PM
    Ils vont annoncer leur rachat par Nintendo et qu'ils développent une suite à Quantum Kabuki Fighter.
    shinz0 posted the 03/31/2023 at 01:12 PM
    kidicarus Quantum Kabuki Fighter
    5120x2880 posted the 03/31/2023 at 01:28 PM
    Nicolasgourry Je lis que les titres, au temps pour moi.
    azerty posted the 03/31/2023 at 01:32 PM
    Vanquish 2
    masharu posted the 03/31/2023 at 01:59 PM
    1er avril .

    Après PG sont bon pour faire via des trolls de vrai annonces, mais qui ne plairont pas à tout ceux qui attentent ici des jeux ambitieux. A l'image de Sol Cresta qui était une annonce du 1er avril.
    nikolastation posted the 03/31/2023 at 03:05 PM
    Moi je sais : sortie worldwide de Bayonetta 4 demain !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo