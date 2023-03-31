accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
43
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
dx93
,
mickurt
,
grozourson
,
tizoc
,
chester
,
tvirus
,
geugeuz
,
link49
,
eldren
,
diablass59
,
geggenki
,
olimar59
,
hyoga57
,
gamergunz
,
escobar
,
toshiro
,
odv78
,
nicolasgourry
,
linuxclan
,
kisukesan
,
davidhm
,
uta
,
furtifdor
,
darksly
,
nduvel
,
parisesports
,
hoverboard
,
opthomas
,
birmou
,
kurosama
,
torotoro59
,
esets
,
raph64
,
minx
,
mattewlogan
,
uit
,
jeuxmobile
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
anaislayu
,
bogsnake
,
arthdy
name :
PlatinumGames
official website :
http://www.platinumgames.co.jp/
profile
127
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
colibrie
,
tuni
,
axlenz
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4708
visites since opening :
7050386
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
PlatinumGames donne rendez-vous demain
|◤ Beep-Boop !! ◢|| PlatinumGames a quelque chose de spécial dans notre manche. Gardez les yeux ouverts pour demain #PlatinumGames
https://twitter.com/platinumgames/status/1641659817621336066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Demain nous sommes le 1er Avril, je dis ça comme ça.
Attention car Sol Cresta avait été annoncé un 1 er Avril, c'était un poisson, mais le jeu est quand même sortie.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/31/2023 at 12:05 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
12
)
shinz0
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 12:06 PM
Demain 1er avril
e3ologue
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 12:06 PM
Merci PG et
nicolasgourry
de nous rappeler la belle journée de demain
azerty
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 12:19 PM
Début de l'année fiscale au Japon
5120x2880
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 12:46 PM
Shinz0
Ne révèle pas
jf17
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 01:04 PM
La journée de demain va être longue
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 01:04 PM
shinz0
5120x2880
J'ai précisé dès la publication de mon article
"Demain nous sommes le 1er Avril, je dis ça comme ça."
kidicarus
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 01:10 PM
Ils vont annoncer leur rachat par Nintendo et qu'ils développent une suite à Quantum Kabuki Fighter.
shinz0
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 01:12 PM
kidicarus
Quantum Kabuki Fighter
5120x2880
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 01:28 PM
Nicolasgourry
Je lis que les titres, au temps pour moi.
azerty
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 01:32 PM
Vanquish 2
masharu
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 01:59 PM
1er avril
.
Après PG sont bon pour faire via des trolls de vrai annonces, mais qui ne plairont pas à tout ceux qui attentent ici des jeux ambitieux. A l'image de Sol Cresta qui était une annonce du 1er avril.
nikolastation
posted
the 03/31/2023 at 03:05 PM
Moi je sais : sortie worldwide de Bayonetta 4 demain !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
J'ai précisé dès la publication de mon article
"Demain nous sommes le 1er Avril, je dis ça comme ça."
Après PG sont bon pour faire via des trolls de vrai annonces, mais qui ne plairont pas à tout ceux qui attentent ici des jeux ambitieux. A l'image de Sol Cresta qui était une annonce du 1er avril.