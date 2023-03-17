.
La Sale Histoire du Gosse qui a Humilié Xbox


Sommaire :

00:00 - Intro
00:43 - La Genese
04:02 - Les Dev Kits 360
07:39 - Fini l'entrainement
10:21 - À l'assaut d'Epic
13:40 - Scaleform & l'hélico de combat
15:25 - Durango
16:28 - Le craquage
17:48 - Le casse
20:56 - Le piège
22:01 - Game Over
    posted the 03/17/2023 at 02:10 PM by suzukube
