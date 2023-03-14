accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
nicolasgourry
[Evenement] Printemps du Cinéma / 19-20-21
https://www.printempsducinema.com/
Quelques idées de film :
C'est des ressortie, ils sont dans plusieurs salles
kevinmccallisterrr
,
yanssou
posted the 03/14/2023 at 06:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
9
)
skuldleif
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 06:41 PM
c'est le printemps du cinéma toute l’année chez moi
https://www.helios-cinema.fr/tarifs
(44€)
skuldleif
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 06:42 PM
a putin c'est 48 maintenant meme eux ils ont augmenter
newtechnix
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 06:45 PM
Mais y'a au moins des trucs à aller voir?
yanssou
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 07:21 PM
pas allez au ciné depuis the batman , Avatar 2 est toujours dispo ?
superpanda
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 07:24 PM
newtechnix
franchement si tu veux rigoler Alibi.com 2 est excellent. Le Spielberg ne fait pas consensus, je m'attendais à plus de souffle dramatique. The whale a l'air bien, Creed 3 faut bien s'entraîner avant, Empire og light j'ai pas vu mais il paraît que c'est bien, La nuit du 12 pas vu mais semble excellent, Babylon aussi
fan2jeux
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 07:27 PM
Y a du programme pour ma part.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 07:29 PM
yanssou
https://www.allocine.fr/seance/film-178014/
yanssou
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 07:36 PM
nicolasgourry
thanks
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/14/2023 at 07:41 PM
yanssou
https://www.helios-cinema.fr/tarifs (44€)