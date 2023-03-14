profile
[Evenement] Printemps du Cinéma / 19-20-21


https://www.printempsducinema.com/

Quelques idées de film :


C'est des ressortie, ils sont dans plusieurs salles
    skuldleif posted the 03/14/2023 at 06:41 PM
    c'est le printemps du cinéma toute l’année chez moi
    https://www.helios-cinema.fr/tarifs (44€)
    skuldleif posted the 03/14/2023 at 06:42 PM
    a putin c'est 48 maintenant meme eux ils ont augmenter
    newtechnix posted the 03/14/2023 at 06:45 PM
    Mais y'a au moins des trucs à aller voir?
    yanssou posted the 03/14/2023 at 07:21 PM
    pas allez au ciné depuis the batman , Avatar 2 est toujours dispo ?
    superpanda posted the 03/14/2023 at 07:24 PM
    newtechnix franchement si tu veux rigoler Alibi.com 2 est excellent. Le Spielberg ne fait pas consensus, je m'attendais à plus de souffle dramatique. The whale a l'air bien, Creed 3 faut bien s'entraîner avant, Empire og light j'ai pas vu mais il paraît que c'est bien, La nuit du 12 pas vu mais semble excellent, Babylon aussi
    fan2jeux posted the 03/14/2023 at 07:27 PM
    Y a du programme pour ma part.
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/14/2023 at 07:29 PM
    yanssou https://www.allocine.fr/seance/film-178014/
    yanssou posted the 03/14/2023 at 07:36 PM
    nicolasgourry thanks
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/14/2023 at 07:41 PM
    yanssou
