name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
articles : 830
visites since opening : 1126686
Je découvre une perle de 2022


Tiny Kin, petite perle française sortie en 2022 et à m-chemin entre Toys story/commande et Pikmin.

Bon visionnage
La chaine collective - https://www.youtube.com/@GameForeverFR
    posted the 02/16/2023 at 06:32 PM by obi69
    comments (3)
    shinz0 posted the 02/16/2023 at 06:35 PM
    Mon coup de coeur 2022
    obi69 posted the 02/16/2023 at 06:36 PM
    shinz0 Question : tu l'as fait sur quel support? J'hésite à le prendre sur Ps4, mais pas sûr que le gap soit énorme avec la version Switch.
    shinz0 posted the 02/16/2023 at 06:45 PM
    obi69 Xbox Series X
