TOP 30 Japon, les Mangas en force!
1 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 64,799 (4,695,052)
2 [PS4] One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco, 01/12/23) – 35,123 (New)
3 [PS5] One Piece Odyssey (Bandai Namco, 01/12/23) – 26,879 (New)
4 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 22,094 (3,817,608 )
5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,172 (5,101,319)
6 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 14,849 (969,291)
7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 11,025 (3,008,474)
8 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 7,864 (254,564)
9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,587 (5,100,328 )
10 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7,382 (1,151,855)
11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,570 (2,824,273)
12 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 4,849 (261,754)
13 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 4,761 (141,512)
14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,384 (7,416,138 )
15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,064 (3,335,482)
16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,875 (1,073,040)
17 [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 3,006 (79,252)
18 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,619 (321,060)
19 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,619 (321,060)
20 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 2,544 (96,875)
21 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,535 (2,124,580)
22 [NSW] Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer, 12/22/22) – 2,486 (30,730)
23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,336 (30,251)
24 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,185 (86,555)
25 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,025 (1,229,882)
26 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,022 (1,119,284)
27 [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 1,828 (74,227)
28 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 1,753 (262,663)
29 [PS5] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/12/22) – 1,740 (New)
30 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 1,640 (189,702)

3 entrées cette semaine et 3 mangas! Le tout pour un score de ouf!
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    lucius
    posted the 01/20/2023 at 09:36 AM by newtechnix
    comments (6)
    guiguif posted the 01/20/2023 at 09:39 AM
    Aie le DBZ
    shambala93 posted the 01/20/2023 at 09:44 AM
    Pour DBZ, il faut regarder les chiffres astronomiques de Dokkan !
    newtechnix posted the 01/20/2023 at 10:04 AM
    Kakarot, portage ou pas on pouvait quand s'attendre à un score un peu moins médiocre.

    On saluera la performance Crysis Core FF PS4 pas trop loin de la version Switch qui devrait logiquement sur la durée (grâce à son parc de console) creuser un peu la différence.
    [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion 79,252
    [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion 74,227

    Pour One Piece, Bandai Namco va devoir se creuser la tête car vu qu'au States la série anime et le manga ne rencontrent pas le succès, il est difficile de s'imaginer que le jeu va se vendre énormément.
    On regardera avec curiosité les résultats en Europe.
    newtechnix posted the 01/20/2023 at 10:06 AM
    On peut déjà s'attendre à une floppé de suite pour la Switch 2...avec en autre une suite à Ring Fit Adventure qui a dépassé les 3.3 millions

    3.3 millions c'est normalement un truc que DQ ou FF vise, le jeu vidéo au 21 ème siècle c'est dingue!
    mykle333 posted the 01/20/2023 at 11:00 AM
    Le total Ltd de Kirby ATFL est inexact.
    Il est proche du million.
    newtechnix posted the 01/20/2023 at 11:08 AM
    mykle333
