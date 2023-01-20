1 [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 64,799 (4,695,052)4 [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 22,094 (3,817,608 )5 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,172 (5,101,319)6 [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 14,849 (969,291)7 [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18 ) – 11,025 (3,008,474)8 [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 7,864 (254,564)9 [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18 ) – 7,587 (5,100,328 )10 [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 7,382 (1,151,855)11 [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 6,570 (2,824,273)12 [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 4,849 (261,754)13 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 4,761 (141,512)14 [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4,384 (7,416,138 )15 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,064 (3,335,482)16 [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,875 (1,073,040)17 [NSW] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 3,006 (79,252)18 [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2,619 (321,060)19 [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 2,619 (321,060)20 [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 2,544 (96,875)21 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,535 (2,124,580)22 [NSW] Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer, 12/22/22) – 2,486 (30,730)23 [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,336 (30,251)24 [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2,185 (86,555)25 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2,025 (1,229,882)26 [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2,022 (1,119,284)27 [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 1,828 (74,227)28 [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 1,753 (262,663)30 [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) – 1,640 (189,702)3 entrées cette semaine et 3 mangas! Le tout pour un score de ouf!