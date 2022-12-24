profile
Jeux Vidéo
272
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Beamer Cathodique pour Noël
On s'est amusé pour Noël : test d'un Beamer Cathodique, c'est un truc de taré pour le retrogaming, ce genre de grosse bestiole est assez méconnu du grand publique!

Joyeux Noël à tous!

    posted the 12/24/2022 at 10:31 AM by fdestroyer
    comments (1)
    liberty posted the 12/24/2022 at 10:38 AM
    Je croyais que t'avais qu'une piece ! T'as aussi débordé dans le salon !

    Tu m'as rappelé l'existence de Diddy kong racing ^^

    Pour parler de ton projecteur c'est fou ce que ca fait ! Une tv cathodique géante !
