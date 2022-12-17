profile
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
darkxehanort94
darkxehanort94
blog
Retro Découverte : YS !
Alors qu'Edward a une sérieuse envie d'étrangler Arnaud, Alice va faire le test d'un jeu qui a lancé une saga qui se répète autant que Pokémon. YS

    posted the 12/17/2022 at 12:16 PM by darkxehanort94
    comments (1)
    testament posted the 12/17/2022 at 01:22 PM
    https://youtu.be/SP9wNKVugLQ
