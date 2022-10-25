profile
Le MEILLEUR cadeau de noël 2022
On va pas se mentir c'est sans aucun doute possible le meilleur cadeau de noël 2022 qu'on peut offrir à un enfant

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    linkart, ducknsexe, jedi
    posted the 10/25/2022 at 01:02 PM by newtechnix
    comments (7)
    fretide posted the 10/25/2022 at 01:03 PM
    Non, c'est l'amour des siens
    soulsassassin posted the 10/25/2022 at 01:14 PM
    Non c'est de l'essence
    ducknsexe posted the 10/25/2022 at 01:14 PM
    Le gosse qui fait des putin de dérapages, c'est le futur Sébastien Loeb
    drockspace posted the 10/25/2022 at 01:15 PM
    12 km/h pauvre gamin
    squall06 posted the 10/25/2022 at 01:17 PM
    Avec une batterie Tesla tu peux taper un 130km/h a l'aise... Je vais en commander un de la part de mon fils, sur un malentendu comme on dit, ça peut passer..
    psxbox posted the 10/25/2022 at 01:36 PM
    Il va y rester 1 semaine puis s en lasser comme d hab
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/25/2022 at 02:04 PM
    énorme
