profile
Jeux Vidéo
273
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
newtechnix
9
Likes
Likers
newtechnix
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 197
visites since opening : 272558
newtechnix > blog
Atlus Sega présente son line-up TGS
Le Tokyo Game Show 2022 approche (15 au 18 septembre)

SEGA
-Sonic Frontiers (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
-Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

ATLUS Titles
-Persona 5 Royal (PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Steam, Windows])
-Persona 4 Golden (PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Windows])
-Persona 3 Portable (PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Steam, Windows])

Partner
-Disgaea 7 (PS5, PS4, Switch)
-FIFA 23 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
-FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Switch)
-Goat Simulator 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
-Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
-Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    djhu
    posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:04 AM by newtechnix
    comments (12)
    alexkidd posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:06 AM
    Et la Megadrive 2 mini ?
    sora78 posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:07 AM
    ça va deux secondes les portages... si ils pouvaient plutôt révélé le prochain Vanillaware, Project Re:Fantasyn, Persona 6 ou encore Yakuza 8...
    zekk posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:09 AM
    sora78 Tu sais autant que moi que les jeux non annoncé, ne sont pas dans ce genre de liste pré-conférence
    sora78 posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:10 AM
    zekk et tu sais très bien qu'ils peuvent s'en tenir à cette liste même en sachant que des surprises étaient possibles.
    zekk posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:12 AM
    sora78 sauf que pour le moment tu n'en sais rien, ton commentaire sera pertinent après la conférence si c'est le cas, mais pas maintenant
    sora78 posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:15 AM
    zekk Merci de me rappeler qu'on ne peut rien dire sur ce site sans se faire emmerder
    zekk posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:19 AM
    sora78 ou sinon ils ont un tout nouveau jeu qui sort aujourd'hui
    newtechnix posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:46 AM
    zekk pas tout à fait vrai, dans le passé on a souvent vu le terme New title.

    Le problème c'est qu'aujourd'hui les salons ne sont plus l'endroit pour faire des annonces vraiment des grosses annonces. Sans parler que l'E3 is dead pour l'instant. Maintenant y'a l'event Games Awards qui semble être le truc où on a le droit à des World Premiere surprise (en dehors des ND, Play, Xbox event)
    zekk posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:51 AM
    newtechnix Le new title n'a jamais été sytématique
    kuroni posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:52 AM
    Des news de Project Re Fantasy dans les vœux de la nouvelle année, comme d hab.
    Tout va bien. Please be patient.
    zekk posted the 08/26/2022 at 11:03 AM
    Puis de toute façon, si vous voulez de la nouveauté, je le redis mais Soul hacker 2 est sorti ajd !
    newtechnix posted the 08/26/2022 at 11:38 AM
    oui mais cela a existé, je me souviens que cela m'était les fans en ébulition du temps de Xbox, PS2 et Gamecube avec par exemple un new title gamecube qui était Kaijuu no Shima: Amazing Island ( les fans attendait l'annonce d'un Shining Force ) qui n'est sorti qu'au japon si je ne dis pas de bêtise
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo