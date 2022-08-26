Le Tokyo Game Show 2022 approche (15 au 18 septembre)
SEGA
-Sonic Frontiers (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
-Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)
ATLUS Titles
-Persona 5 Royal (PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Steam, Windows])
-Persona 4 Golden (PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Windows])
-Persona 3 Portable (PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Steam, Windows])
Partner
-Disgaea 7 (PS5, PS4, Switch)
-FIFA 23 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
-FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Switch)
-Goat Simulator 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
-Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)
-Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
posted the 08/26/2022 at 10:04 AM by newtechnix
Le problème c'est qu'aujourd'hui les salons ne sont plus l'endroit pour faire des annonces vraiment des grosses annonces. Sans parler que l'E3 is dead pour l'instant. Maintenant y'a l'event Games Awards qui semble être le truc où on a le droit à des World Premiere surprise (en dehors des ND, Play, Xbox event)
Tout va bien. Please be patient.