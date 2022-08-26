Le Tokyo Game Show 2022 approche (15 au 18 septembre)



SEGA

-Sonic Frontiers (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

-Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (PS4)



ATLUS Titles

-Persona 5 Royal (PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Steam, Windows])

-Persona 4 Golden (PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Windows])

-Persona 3 Portable (PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Switch, PC [Steam, Windows])



Partner

-Disgaea 7 (PS5, PS4, Switch)

-FIFA 23 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

-FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Switch)

-Goat Simulator 3 (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

-Gotham Knights (PS5, Xbox Series, PC)

-Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)